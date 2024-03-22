Vacant West Bedford building sold by N.S. government to Shannex for $46M

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is partnering with Shannex, a long-term care company, to renovate and build what will be a 178-room transitional care centre in the Halifax suburb of Bedford.

The province made the announcement Friday and said Shannex will purchase the facility and lands for $46 million, as well as take over renovations at 21 Hogan Court.

Shannex has a current five-year contract to provide operational services to the centre, which will accept patients from hospital who don’t need hospital care but will transition to home care or a long-term care environment.

The province bought the Hogan Court building — an unfinished hotel — in January 2023 from Cresco Holdings Ltd.

In February of this year, Nova Scotia’s auditor general, Kim Adair, released a report calling the $34.5-million purchase of the unfinished hotel to convert it into a health facility an “unusual arrangement” that lacked appropriate due diligence.

“The province spent $34.5 million in an unusual purchasing arrangement with a developer that did not own the property and then quickly approved a $15-million renovation budget without detailed cost estimates,” Adair told reporters at the time.

In Friday’s announcement, the province said Shannex will begin building a 110-room addition while renovations are ongoing, “with the additional rooms opening in two years, much sooner than the proposed transitional care facility in Bayers Lake.”

View image in full screen A rendering of the transitional care centre provided by the province. Provided/Communications Nova Scotia

Shannex will own the building once renovations are complete.

“That site will no longer be used as a transitional care centre and will instead be set aside for other healthcare needs,” the province explained.

“The government and Shannex have entered into an early works agreement so Shannex can take over renovations and construction in April. Total cost of the project will be released later this spring.”

