Head-on crash kills five, including four from Cree community, in northern Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A head-on crash between two vehicles has left five people dead in the town of Chapais in northern Quebec.

Provincial police report that four men and one woman died after a collision that happened early Thursday afternoon on Highway 113, about 475 kilometres north of Montreal.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the circumstances of the crash remain unclear, but according to preliminary information, a pickup truck entered the oncoming lane and ran into a van carrying four people.

The impact caused the van, which belonged to a Cree organization in the community of Waswanipi, to catch fire.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The driver of the pickup and the three men and one woman in the van were taken to hospital in Chibougamau with serious injuries.

Police initially reported three deaths, but late Thursday they confirmed that all five people in the vehicles had died.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the van from Waswanipi was carrying patients and staff.

“My thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones,” he said. “Our teams have mobilized to provide psychosocial support.”

The provincial minister responsible for the region, Jean Boulet, also tweeted, offering condolences “to the Cree community of Waswanipi for the loss of four of their members” as well as to the family and loved ones of the other victim.

In a post on Facebook, officials with the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi posted their condolences to families and friends affected by the accident. It also added, “We would like to express a heartfelt thank you for the support of those who are standing with us during this difficult time in our community.”