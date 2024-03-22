ANALYSIS: Jets’ eastern road trip will bring positive attention, despite Thursday’s loss

There is something alluring about these road trips that allow a team to spend six days in the same city and play three games — particularly a trip that has been relatively successful, as the Jets’ trip has been.

And don’t let Thursday night’s loss in Newark distract you from the positives of this trip, with a weekend of afternoon games to come on Long Island and in D.C.

There are other benefits for this team and some key players in playing games in the tri-state area — in particular, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry. While Toronto and Montreal might be more media crazed about our game, playing games in and around New York City brings a ton of media attention.

There is little doubt in my mind that discussion of both Morrissey and Lowry being nominated for post-season awards will increase after this trip.

For my money, the role Lowry has played for the Jets should certainly put him in the discussion for the Selke Trophy, as the league’s best defensive forward. Of the many awards the league has, I feel the Selke might be the most subjective, and far less analytical or statistical.

Lowry gets the hardest matchups, he plays more physical and grinds better than any forward in the NHL. He deserves consideration for the Selke.

As for Josh Morrissey, we have been down this road before. His combination of defence and offence puts him in the discussion with Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, Adam Fox and others. The biggest problem is that Makar, Hughes and Fox get much more coverage. That’s why these trips east are important for recognition.

And oh, I didn’t mention Connor Hellebuyck because the trophy he should win is voted on by the NHL’s 32 general managers, not the media, and most of them have seen first-hand what the Winnipeg goalie has done this season.

In fact, most have been impacted personally by Hellebuyck’s play. Of his 32 wins this season, he has victories against 23 different teams. The managers know how good he has been.

And finally, and maybe more important, this road trip has shown many around the NHL just how good this Jets team is.

But you knew that already.