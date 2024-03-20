ANALYSIS: No stage fright on Broadway for Jets in statement game vs Rangers

There was no stage fright on Broadway Tuesday night, no stand-ins or extras required, just the Winnipeg Jets proving once again they are challenging for first place in the entire National Hockey League.

In what would be considered an epic performance on Broadway, the Jets scripted a near-perfect outing in beating the New York Rangers 4-2 for their third-straight win overall and second in a row in Manhattan.

On the biggest stage in the NHL, it might have been a one-night-only encounter between the two non-conference teams, but from Winnipeg’s perspective, they would certainly like to repeat the act as an encore performance right through the rest of the regular season and for as long as it could run into the playoffs.

Winnipeg was gritty, diligent and tenacious in winning puck battles, skating and defending, and their hard-to play-against mantra was on full display under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

And while it was a complete team effort, the Jets’ two main star players in Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck, provided Tony award-winning artistry all night. Scheifele recorded his eighth career hat trick and Hellebuyck turned aside 41 of 42 shots to lower his goals-against average and raise his save percentage — both league bests — in the process.

As such, the win not only allows Winnipeg to retain a share of first place in the Central but also illuminates their marquee around the league, one that says that they’re capable of beating the best and continuing to strive for top spot in the entire NHL.

It was — in New York City parlance — a thespian bite out of the Big Apple on Tuesday night and one the Jets staged almost flawlessly under the bright lights of Broadway.