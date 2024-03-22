Toronto police investigate jewelry store robbery at Sherway Gardens mall

See more sharing options

Toronto police say they are investigating a jewelry store robbery at Sherway Gardens mall on Thursday night.

Police said the robbery happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the mall in south Etobicoke.

Three masked suspects entered a jewelry store, and one person used a hammer to smash display cases, investigators said.

“An unknown amount of property was obtained,” police told Global News.

The three suspects were seen leaving the mall in a small white SUV, police said.

No injuries were reported.