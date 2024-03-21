Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna crane collapse: Memorial site construction could begin in late May

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 8:26 pm
1 min read
An artist’s rendition of what the memorial site at Knowles Heritage Park could look like. View image in full screen
An artist’s rendition of what the memorial site at Knowles Heritage Park could look like. Rise Memorial Foundation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Construction could start this spring on a memorial site for victims of a crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., three years ago.

On Thursday, organizers said they are nearing their financial goal, with $191,00 of $200,000 having been raised so far.

The Rise Memorial Foundation says it is entering the tendering and administration phase of the project, and that they are targeting late May for construction to commence.

Click to play video: 'Fundraising campaign launched for victims of Kelowna crane collapse memorial'
Fundraising campaign launched for victims of Kelowna crane collapse memorial

The memorial would be constructed at Knowles Heritage Park, located along Ethel Street between Bernard and Lawrence avenues.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also roughly two blocks from where the construction crane collapsed in the downtown core on July 21, 2021, killing five people.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The foundation was recently incorporated as a non-profit society that will oversee the memorial site. The society is open to the public.

A website for the memorial will be launched in June.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP recommend charges in deadly crane collapse'
Kelowna RCMP recommend charges in deadly crane collapse
Trending Now

The society also said that three other crane accidents have occurred in B.C. since 2021.

“The foundation has unanimously agreed that our space will be designed to incorporate the memories and honour all victims of workplace accidents,” it said.

“These deaths are not only tragic, but preventable, and we renew the call for regulatory change in the industry.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'WorkSafeBC calls for special meeting over construction crane incidents'
WorkSafeBC calls for special meeting over construction crane incidents
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices