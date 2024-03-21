Menu

Crime

‘Vancouver is awesome’: Blind man robbed of cane finds a new home

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 8:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blind man attacked in Vancouver says life is improving'
Blind man attacked in Vancouver says life is improving
Global News first reported about a newcomer to Canada having his white cane stolen about four weeks ago. He was struggling living in shelters but things are looking up. Catherine Urquhart caught up with him for an update.
Four weeks ago, Meysam Khataminia was struggling as a newcomer from Iran.

The blind man was living in shelters and unable to find a home. Then he was targeted by a thief.

Initially, they tried to take his mobile phone and then stole his white cane.

“I was very very very nervous at the moment,” he told Global News. “I was shocked. I didn’t know how can I do, but I immediately called police with my phone 911.”

Click to play video: 'Blind Vancouver man speaks out after white cane theft'
Blind Vancouver man speaks out after white cane theft

With the help of some good Samaritans, Vancouver police retrieved the cane.

“Our officers were able to get into the area quite quickly and with the help of these good Samaritans who were watching the suspect we were able to locate the suspect nearby,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Justin Jeremy Heron, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

One month later, Khataminia has a new home, and the concert pianist has performed at a few events.

“I (am) so excited, I (am) very happy about that. So, I appreciate it,” he said.

“I am feeling safe, and I am very comfortable here. I am relaxed,” he added.

Khataminia says he has a PhD in Persian literature and when his English improves, he would like to teach again.

Grateful for the help he has received since the theft of his cane, Khataminia said “Vancouver is awesome.”

“People are awesome here and I love Vancouver. I love people,” he added.

Khataminia’s dreams of a better future in Canada now appear to be starting to come true.

