Crime

Most wanted: After 51 months on lam, Quebec inmate pleads guilty to escaping prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Old Montreal fire 2023: our story
RELATED: As we kick off 2024, we take a look at the lasting impact on this province of one of the big news stories of 2023. Last March, a tragic fire in Old Montreal claimed the lives of seven people. It triggered a province-wide debate about the rules surrounding Airbnb-style rentals and building safety. Here now is a closer look at the tragedy -- as seen through the eyes of the reporters who covered it. – Jan 2, 2024
A Quebec man who spent 51 months on the lam from a federal prison before he was arrested last year has pleaded guilty to escaping custody.

Denis Bégin was sentenced to 18 months in prison to be served concurrently with a life sentence that he is already serving for second-degree murder.

Court documents in an unrelated case from Correctional Service Canada identify Bégin as a suspect in the Old Montreal fire last year that killed seven people, but police have never publicly identified him as a suspect and no charges have been laid in that case.

Bégin, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in a brief appearance by video conference before Quebec court Judge Marc-André Dagenais in Laval, Que., north of Montreal.

Dagenais agreed to a joint recommendation from the defence and Crown.

Bégin was considered one of Quebec’s most wanted criminals before he was caught.

