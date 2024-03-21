Most wanted: After 51 months on lam, Quebec inmate pleads guilty to escaping prison

A Quebec man who spent 51 months on the lam from a federal prison before he was arrested last year has pleaded guilty to escaping custody.
Denis Bégin was sentenced to 18 months in prison to be served concurrently with a life sentence that he is already serving for second-degree murder.
Court documents in an unrelated case from Correctional Service Canada identify Bégin as a suspect in the Old Montreal fire last year that killed seven people, but police have never publicly identified him as a suspect and no charges have been laid in that case.
Bégin, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in a brief appearance by video conference before Quebec court Judge Marc-André Dagenais in Laval, Que., north of Montreal.
Dagenais agreed to a joint recommendation from the defence and Crown.
Bégin was considered one of Quebec’s most wanted criminals before he was caught.
