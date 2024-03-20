Winnipeg parents charged in drug death of 3-month-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Winnipeg have charged a man and a woman in the death of their three-month-old daughter from street drugs.

In February 2022, police and paramedics were called to a home and found the infant unresponsive.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

She was taken to hospital and died days later.

The police service’s child abuse unit then began investigating.

Autopsy and toxicology reports determined Layla Mattern Muise died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police say the baby’s parents, Christopher Joseph Mattern, who is 39, and Alison Kimberly Muise, who is 40, have been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.