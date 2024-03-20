Measles exposure possible at Toronto mom and babies programs: TPH

Toronto Public Health is warning that those who attended mom and babies programs in the city last week may have been exposed to measles.

On Wednesday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said in a news release that the possible exposure is linked to the city’s second travel-related measles case that was previously identified in Scarborough.

People who attended a mom and babies program at the St. James Town Public Library or the Wellesley Community Centre, both located at 495 Sherbourne, on March 15 between 1 and 5:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus, TPH said.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus at one of these locations should call TPH at 416-338-7600 immediately, especially if they with a weakened immune system, including infants and pregnant people.

TPH also said those who may have been exposed should check their vaccination records to ensure they are protected against the virus and monitor for any measles symptoms until April 5.

Symptoms can include a high fever, cold-like symptoms, cough, runny nose, small spots with white centres that appear inside the mouth, sore eyes, sensitivity to light and a red blotchy rash lasting four to seven days.

If any symptoms arise, TPH warns not to attend work or school and to seek medical care.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread easily to others,” TPH said. “Vaccination is usually given at 12 months and between four to six years of age.”

Anyone who has not had two doses of the vaccine or has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection, TPH says.

TPH announced Monday that an infant who had recently returned from travelling was infected with the virus. It is not clear where the infant had travelled to.

The local public health unit advised there was a potential risk of exposure to measles on March 11 at the Agincourt Public Library when there was a magic show between 1 and 5:30 p.m.

Last week, Public Health Ontario said the province has already reported more cases of measles so far in 2024 than in all of 2023.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues.