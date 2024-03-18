Measles case reported in Toronto infant, second confirmed case for city

Send this page to someone via email

A second confirmed case of measles has been reported in an infant in Toronto, the local public health unit says.

Toronto Public Health said it is investigating the case as travel-related.

It’s the second lab-confirmed case in Toronto. The local public health unit said the infant had recently returned from travelling and is recovering at home.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread easily to others,” Toronto Public Health said. “Vaccination is usually given at 12 months and between four to six years of age.”

Toronto Public Health said anyone who has not had two doses of the vaccine or has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection.

It is not clear where the infant had travelled to.

The local public health unit is advising a potential risk exposure to measles on March 11 at Agincourt Public Library when there was a magic show between 1 and 5:30 p.m.

Last week, Public Health Ontario said the province has already reported more cases of measles so far in 2024 than in all of 2023.