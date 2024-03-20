Research institute announces new research theme focusing on kids with cancer

Send this page to someone via email

The Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba has announced its new research theme, which will focus on kids with cancer in support of the Children’s Hospital of Manitoba.

Officially, the new theme is called PROMISE, an acronym for “Pediatric Research in Oncology in Manitoba: Innovation, Science, Excellence,” CHRIM said in a media release.

“Kids everywhere deserve the best care possible,” said Stefano Grande, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation. “CHRIM’s research teams focus on issues that kids face right here and work closely with the healthcare teams across the province to bring that research into action. PROMISE is the latest example of how our communities’ generosity benefits kids and families.”

CHRIM said around 1,000 children under 14 years old are diagnosed with cancer every year in Canada, and over 100 die. “In Manitoba, this equates to approximately 50 new pediatric cancer patients each year,” the institute said.

While cancer in kids is rare compared with cancer in grown-ups, it’s still the most common disease-related cause of death for children under 14, CHRIM said, with brain tumors, leukemia and neuroblastoma being the deadliest.

Leukemias and brain tumors, then bone cancers, make up the largest number of deaths for those between 15 and 29 years old, it said.

“We are very excited about this opportunity and believe the research conducted by PROMISE will improve outcomes for children and youth living with cancer,” said Cedric Tremblay, the research scientist heading up the research efforts.

CHRIM said the research theme will make use of various research processes, and will be done by researchers with expertise in blood-related and solid tumor pediatric cancers. It will also enlist the help of trainees interested in pediatric oncology.

“CHRIM believes in the power of bringing together clinicians and researchers to investigate and address complex health issues to positively impact the quality of life for children and their families,” said Terry Klassen, CEO and scientific director at the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba. “For this reason, we are investing in this new theme PROMISE to work with children and families to address their important challenges.”

Donations can be made in support of the PROMISE theme at goodbear.ca.