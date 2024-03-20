Driver dead after single-vehicle crash on service road in Stoney Creek: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a driver is dead after a morning crash in Stoney Creek on a service road between Winona Park and Fifty Point Conservation area.

Investigators say the vehicle driven by a 50-year-old struck a pole just before 8 a.m. on North Service Road near Fifty Road.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics where he would eventually die.

A collision reconstruction team says a probe into the crash is ongoing and police are alerting drivers of delays around the area that are expected to last for most of Wednesday.