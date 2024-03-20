Menu

Traffic

Driver dead after single-vehicle crash on service road in Stoney Creek: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 12:42 pm
1 min read
Hamilton Police investigate after latest shots fired report in east end. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal collision on a service road in Stoney Creek March 20, 2024. Global News
Hamilton police say a driver is dead after a morning crash in Stoney Creek on a service road between Winona Park and Fifty Point Conservation area.

Investigators say the vehicle driven by a 50-year-old struck a pole just before 8 a.m. on North Service Road near Fifty Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The man was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics where he would eventually die.

A collision reconstruction team says a probe into the crash is ongoing and police are alerting drivers of delays around the area that are expected to last for most of Wednesday.

