Homicide investigation underway after man found unresponsive at Winnipeg apartment

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive at a Main Street apartment Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene, in the 800 block of Main, around 9:15 a.m., where they found the man. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).