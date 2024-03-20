Menu

Crime

Homicide investigation underway after man found unresponsive at Winnipeg apartment

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 12:16 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive at a Main Street apartment Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene, in the 800 block of Main, around 9:15 a.m., where they found the man. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police continue to investigate scene of Selkirk Avenue homicide
