Guelph Storm topple Kitchener Rangers for 2nd straight time

The Guelph Storm managed to topple the Kitchener Rangers by a score of 5-2 on Tuesday night as the rivals met for the final time during the regular season.

The Storm, who are looking to secure fifth place in the OHL’s Western Conference, scored early and often, with Vilmer Alriksson and Wil McFadden putting the visitors up 2-0 after the first 20 minutes.

Things did not change for the Rangers after the break as Quinn Beauchesne and Braeden Bowman doubled up Guelph’s advantage over the first five minutes of the second period.

A few minutes later, Hunter Brzustewicz finally answered for Kitchener but the Storm’s Jake Karabela notched his 23rd of the season at the 16-minute mark.

Kitchener’s Simon Motew added a consolation goal for the Rangers in the third period to close out the scoring.

On Sunday, the two teams met in Guelph, where the Storm secured a 5-4 win in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup.

The Rangers are locked into fourth place, a spot that will not change regardless of what happens in Kitchener’s final two games.

They will host the red-hot Oshawa Generals on Friday night before visiting Owen Sound to close out the season on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Storm have three games left to decide their fate as they could finish anywhere between fifth and eighth in the playoff race.

On Thursday and Saturday, they will have a home-and-home with the Owen Sound Attack, who are currently in seventh spot, before they head to London on Sunday for a showdown with the league-leading Knights.