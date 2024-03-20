Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Guelph Storm topple Kitchener Rangers for 2nd straight time

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 11:39 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Storm managed to topple the Kitchener Rangers by a score of 5-2 on Tuesday night as the rivals met for the final time during the regular season.

The Storm, who are looking to secure fifth place in the OHL’s Western Conference, scored early and often, with Vilmer Alriksson and Wil McFadden putting the visitors up 2-0 after the first 20 minutes.

Things did not change for the Rangers after the break as Quinn Beauchesne and Braeden Bowman doubled up Guelph’s advantage over the first five minutes of the second period.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A few minutes later, Hunter Brzustewicz finally answered for Kitchener but the Storm’s Jake Karabela notched his 23rd of the season at the 16-minute mark.

Kitchener’s Simon Motew added a consolation goal for the Rangers in the third period to close out the scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, the two teams met in Guelph, where the Storm secured a 5-4 win in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup.

The Rangers are locked into fourth place, a spot that will not change regardless of what happens in Kitchener’s final two games.

Trending Now

They will host the red-hot Oshawa Generals on Friday night before visiting Owen Sound to close out the season on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Storm have three games left to decide their fate as they could finish anywhere between fifth and eighth in the playoff race.

On Thursday and Saturday, they will have a home-and-home with the Owen Sound Attack, who are currently in seventh spot, before they head to London on Sunday for a showdown with the league-leading Knights.

 

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices