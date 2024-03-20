Pandemic protester who yelled at South Asian guard not guilty of disturbing the peace

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna anti-COVID lockdown protestor who made national headlines when he told a South Asian security guard at a vaccine clinic to go home to his country has been found not guilty of any criminal wrongdoing.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, Judge Dave Ruse on Tuesday ruled that Bruce Oryzduk was not guilty of causing a disturbance on July 13, 2021, ending a trial that had dragged on for months.

To have arrived at a guilty verdict, Crown counsel Kevin Short was tasked with proving that Oryzduk deterred people from going to a vaccination clinic by walking around while calling people names and handing out pamphlets that laid out his belief in the potential harm caused by the vaccine.

When the trial began in July 2023, Short said that, by its end, he would need to demonstrate that Orydzuk’s actions weren’t just a nuisance — they prompted a change in behaviour for those who wanted to go into the clinic.

The witness at the centre of the whole episode, Amol Singh, told the court in August that he believed Orydzuk had done just that.

The then-23-year-old South Asian immigrant got between prolific protester Orydzuk and Kelowna, B.C., reporter Carli Berry.

Berry testified earlier in the trial that she had approached Singh at the security tent and expressed some concern about Orydzuk.

Shortly thereafter, she filmed the clip of Orydzuk that went viral and gained condemnation from provincial and national leaders.

“I’m having a conversation with somebody, get out of my face,” Orydzuk told Singh, in the video that Berry recorded.

Berry testified earlier that she made the recording because she was nervous about what Orydzuk was going to do, but it was later used in a story that she wrote.

“You can go back to your country. You’re not a Canadian. You’re not a Canadian. You are not Canadian. You’re disgusting … go back to India,” Orydzuk said, gaining some infamy.

The outburst did not, however, meet the standard for a criminal conviction.