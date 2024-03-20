Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements today in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer.
Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.
Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in an underground garage at Toronto City Hall.
He was a 31-year veteran of the Toronto police force.
Later today, jurors are set to begin hearing testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution.
The trial is expected to last until mid-April.
