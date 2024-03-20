Menu

Crime

Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2024 6:08 am
1 min read
Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements today in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in an underground garage at Toronto City Hall.

He was a 31-year veteran of the Toronto police force.

Later today, jurors are set to begin hearing testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution.

The trial is expected to last until mid-April.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

