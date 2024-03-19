Penticton’s hospital gets 2nd CT scanner

Send this page to someone via email

South Okanagan people needing advanced medical care will now benefit from the purchase of a second state-of-the-art computed tomography scanner at Penticton Regional Hospital.

“Investing in a second CT scanner at PRH is an important part of our strategy to increase efficiencies to better support patient care in the South Okanagan – Similkameen area,” Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, said in a press release.

“This innovative new equipment will help to provide the highest standard of care for the evolving needs of our patients, increasing access and reducing waits for this important diagnostic service.”

2:34 New CT scanner to improve patient care in the North Okanagan

The purchase was made with a South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation contribution of $3 million, the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District contributed $2 million and the Interior Health Authority will pay for the operation of the equipment.

The efficiencies gained from the two scanners will help meet increasing patient demand and will reduce wait times and time conflicts for scheduled and emergency scans, according to Interior Health.

A CT is a piece of diagnostic equipment that combines X-ray with advanced computer-processing technology to create accurate, detailed images of internal structures and organs. A CT scan is an advanced medical imaging procedure that uses a revolving X-ray-producing tube, special electronic sensors and powerful computers to make slice-like, cross-sectional images.