Man arrested after threats made to staff at school in Cambridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police were called to a school in Cambridge, Ont., on Monday morning after police say a man uttered death threats at school staff.

Police say officers were dispatched to a school on Guelph Avenue at around 10 a.m. after the incident was reported.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say the officers soon tracked down a 45-year-old man and arrested him. He has been charged with uttering threats.

Police did not say which school was involved but said it was on Guelph Avenue. There are two schools located on that street: Silverheights Public School and St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School.

There were no physical injuries reported to police, who say there is no concern for public safety.