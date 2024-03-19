Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston, Ont. police vehicles to receive new look

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
Kingston Police vehicles are getting a new look. The service released photos of a new vehicle design Tuesday. View image in full screen
Kingston Police vehicles are getting a new look. The service released photos of a new vehicle design Tuesday. Handout/Kingston Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston, Ont., police vehicles are getting a facelift.

The service released photos of a new design coming to all police vehicles on Tuesday.

Chief Scott Fraser said the changes, which were suggested by patrol members, will give city police a more visible, modern look.

“The new look will modernize our fleet and offer increased visibility which will lead to improved safety,” he said in a statement.

“Thank you to our staff for bringing this new look forward.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The new design features what police describe as a “simpler and bolder black-on-white combination to maximize cruiser, as well as other fleet vehicles, visibility on Kingston roadways.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Court Services vehicles, which are used by Kingston Police special constables, will be clearly identifiable with “Court Services” being displayed on the side of the new vehicles, replacing the standard “Police” lettering, officials noted.

Police say the new design will be rolled out through “natural attrition” with graphics on vehicles changing as they are replaced, meaning the complete transition will take a few years to be seen throughout the fleet.

The first cruisers featuring the new design will start hitting Kingston streets in the coming days.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices