Kingston, Ont. police vehicles to receive new look

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont., police vehicles are getting a facelift.

The service released photos of a new design coming to all police vehicles on Tuesday.

Chief Scott Fraser said the changes, which were suggested by patrol members, will give city police a more visible, modern look.

“The new look will modernize our fleet and offer increased visibility which will lead to improved safety,” he said in a statement.

“Thank you to our staff for bringing this new look forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new design features what police describe as a “simpler and bolder black-on-white combination to maximize cruiser, as well as other fleet vehicles, visibility on Kingston roadways.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Court Services vehicles, which are used by Kingston Police special constables, will be clearly identifiable with “Court Services” being displayed on the side of the new vehicles, replacing the standard “Police” lettering, officials noted.

Police say the new design will be rolled out through “natural attrition” with graphics on vehicles changing as they are replaced, meaning the complete transition will take a few years to be seen throughout the fleet.

The first cruisers featuring the new design will start hitting Kingston streets in the coming days.