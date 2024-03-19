Kingston, Ont. police vehicles to receive new look

Kingston, Ont., police vehicles are getting a facelift.
The service released photos of a new design coming to all police vehicles on Tuesday.
Chief Scott Fraser said the changes, which were suggested by patrol members, will give city police a more visible, modern look.
“The new look will modernize our fleet and offer increased visibility which will lead to improved safety,” he said in a statement.
“Thank you to our staff for bringing this new look forward.”
The new design features what police describe as a “simpler and bolder black-on-white combination to maximize cruiser, as well as other fleet vehicles, visibility on Kingston roadways.”
Court Services vehicles, which are used by Kingston Police special constables, will be clearly identifiable with “Court Services” being displayed on the side of the new vehicles, replacing the standard “Police” lettering, officials noted.
Police say the new design will be rolled out through “natural attrition” with graphics on vehicles changing as they are replaced, meaning the complete transition will take a few years to be seen throughout the fleet.
The first cruisers featuring the new design will start hitting Kingston streets in the coming days.
- Cocaine worth $194M seized at Port of Halifax after tip from U.S. Homeland Security
- Mom who left toddler at home while on 10-day holiday gets life sentence for murder
- Are home invasions rising in Canada? How to protect yourself
- Ontario woman seeks justice in brutal slaying of pet emu, worries for family’s safety
Comments