1 woman arrested, another in hospital after stabbing in downtown Kitchener

A woman was taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Monday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around Water and Duke streets after multiple people reported a stabbing shortly after 1 p.m.

They found a 30-year-old woman who had been stabbed. Paramedics took her to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Another woman, who is also 30 years old, was arrested and is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of suspected fentanyl.

Police say investigators believe the victim and accused know one another but did not provide further details of the relationship.