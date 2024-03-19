Video game-inspired children’s play about ‘trying a physical language’ at MTYP

Send this page to someone via email

A theatre piece currently being presented at Manitoba Theatre for Young People (MTYP) might have a familiar name and concept to many parents in the crowd, but the kids will love it just the same.

That’s according to MTYP’s Greg Klassen, who told Global Winnipeg that the production of Tetris — a hit in its native Netherlands — is based on the classic block-stacking video game, but its crowd-participation fun will appeal to theatregoers of all ages.

“It’s based on the popular video game that people in my generation know, but maybe in the younger generation … they’re not quite as familiar with,” Klassen said.

“It’s about movement and it’s about, really, how people fit together in a society and how they need each other. I think our artistic director felt that kids who had been through a pandemic needed to re-learn this idea of working together, of connecting, and even of touching.

“It’s quite an amazing piece. You kind of have to see it to believe it.”

Tetris, presented by a quartet of Dutch actors decked out in primary colours, is intended to get audience members up and moving along with what’s happening on stage.

“They’re people trying a physical language that they’ve learned together and demonstrating it for the whole audience,” Klassen said.

“It’s an awful lot of fun. Everybody will have a good time regardless of what age they are.”

Tetris runs until Sunday at MTYP, which is located at The Forks.