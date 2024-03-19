Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. facing wave of physician retirements as wait-list for primary care remains high

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. family doctor says impending retirements mean more recruitment needed'
N.S. family doctor says impending retirements mean more recruitment needed
A Nova Scotia family doctor says more health-care workers are needed to ease strain on the system. She’s also warning now is the time to boost numbers as a quarter of physicians are expected to retire over the next decade. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The former head of the association representing Nova Scotia physicians says doctors are facing extreme burnout amid a labour shortage that risks worsening with a looming wave of retirements. 

Dr. Leisha Hawker, former head of Doctors Nova Scotia, says family physicians are being regularly asked to take on more patients despite already struggling to provide timely care to their existing roster.

Hawker told a legislative committee today that about one-quarter of family physicians in the province are aged 60 and older and may be considering retirement.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

As the province’s doctors age, so do their patients, which Hawker says increases the complexity of care.

She says stress among family doctors is at an “all-time high,” as more than 156,000 people are on the provincial wait list for primary care.

Story continues below advertisement

As of March 4, there were 213 physician vacancy job postings in Nova Scotia and 129 of them were in family medicine.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Code Critical: How a N.S. woman without a family doctor prays her family ‘doesn’t get sick’'
Code Critical: How a N.S. woman without a family doctor prays her family ‘doesn’t get sick’

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

More on Health

Sponsored content

AdChoices