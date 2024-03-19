OPP descend on Six Nations property in probe tied to missing Hagersville woman

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they are searching another residence in Six Nations of the Grand River seeking evidence in a case connected to a missing Hagersville, Ont. woman.

Investigators say they will be checking out a property on First Line over the next week in the hopes of uncovering evidence that could provide more leads on the disappearance of Amber Ellis.

Ellis has been missing for over three years. At the time, the 33-year-old was living at a Haldimand County address before being reported missing March 8, 2021 by her mother.

It’s the second time detectives have searched a property in Six Nations in as many years.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In early June 2023, OPP descended on a Sixth Line property for a similar outing.

A $50,000 reward was offered in October 2022 for information leading investigators to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible in the dissapearance.

Story continues below advertisement

The Govt. of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the disappearance of Amber Ellis. Call the Amber Ellis tip line at 1-866-549-2090, OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-222-8477. dr pic.twitter.com/vxB3XObvUK — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 3, 2022

It came just months after investigators said they suspected people had not been forthcoming with information related to the disappearance and that “witnesses” exist with information that could solve the case.

That appeal came on the same day Ellis’s mother pleaded for her daughter’s safe return in an OPP video.

Police say the owners and tenants of the property being explored are not considered persons of interest.

Anyone with information can reach out to the OPP or leave an anonymous online message at Crime Stoppers.