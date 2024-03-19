Menu

Crime

Mount Forest driver dead following collision east of Fergus, Ont: OPP

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 19, 2024 10:20 am
1 min read
A single vehicle collision east of Fergus has claimed the life of one Mount Forest driver. Wellington OPP say they died in hospital following a collision on March 1st.
A single vehicle collision east of Fergus has claimed the life of one Mount Forest driver. Wellington OPP say they died in hospital following a collision on March 1st. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Wellington OPP say a Mount Forest driver succumbed to injuries following a collision earlier this month.

On March 1, OPP responded to a collision on County Road 18, east of Fergus, where a black SUV left the road.

A 47-year-old was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

