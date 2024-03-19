Mount Forest driver dead following collision east of Fergus, Ont: OPP

Wellington OPP say a Mount Forest driver succumbed to injuries following a collision earlier this month.
On March 1, OPP responded to a collision on County Road 18, east of Fergus, where a black SUV left the road.
A 47-year-old was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.
