2 rescued during multiple-alarm house fire in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton fire says two people suffered serious injuries after being rescued from a burning home just northwest of Barton Street East and Ottawa Street North early Tuesday.

Fire chief Dave Cunliffe says the call came in just around 1 a.m. after residents spotted flames coming from multiple floors of a two-and-a-half-storey home on Dalkeith Avenue between Gage Avenue North and Rosslyn Avenue North.

He says two people were taken to hospital in critical condition after they were found in the rear of the home and removed by firefighters.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A dog was also rescued from the multiple-alarm blaze.

Cunliffe says flames did touch a neighbouring home during the incident, but did limited damage.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and the Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton police are also a part of the investigation, according to Cunliffe.

The overall damage cost of damage is around the $650,000 mark.