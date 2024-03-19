Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

2 rescued during multiple-alarm house fire in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 9:50 am
1 min read
Fire fighters seen battling a multiple alarm blaze at a home on Dalkeith Avenue in Hamilton, Ont. March 19, 2024. Two people had to be rescued from a burning home, according to investigators. View image in full screen
Fire fighters seen battling a multiple alarm blaze at a home on Dalkeith Avenue in Hamilton, Ont. March 19, 2024. Two people had to be rescued from a burning home, according to investigators. Hamilton Fire
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton fire says two people suffered serious injuries after being rescued from a burning home just northwest of Barton Street East and Ottawa Street North early Tuesday.

Fire chief Dave Cunliffe says the call came in just around 1 a.m. after residents spotted flames coming from multiple floors of a two-and-a-half-storey home on Dalkeith Avenue between Gage Avenue North and Rosslyn Avenue North.

He says two people were taken to hospital in critical condition after they were found in the rear of the home and removed by firefighters.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A dog was also rescued from the multiple-alarm blaze.

Cunliffe says flames did touch a neighbouring home during the incident, but did limited damage.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and the Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton police are also a part of the investigation, according to Cunliffe.

The overall damage cost of damage is around the $650,000 mark.

Trending Now

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices