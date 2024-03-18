Menu

Crime

Wanted man caught by Guelph police after suffering ‘medical emergency’

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 18, 2024 3:31 pm
1 min read
A man apparently suffered a medical emergency near the downtown. Police say he was wanted on outstanding warrants. View image in full screen
A man apparently suffered a medical emergency near the downtown. Police say he was wanted on outstanding warrants. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
What began as a call for a man in distress ended up resulting in the apprehension of a wanted man.

Emergency crews went to an area of Arthur Street North and Macdonell Street around 6:10 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find a man who appeared to have suffered a medical emergency.

He was treated by paramedics and later cleared.

Guelph Police Service officers were also at the scene and spoke with the individual.

Investigators say it was later learned that the man was wanted on outstanding warrants stemming from a pair of incidents that occurred last Tuesday.

One was at a business on Silvercreek Parkway North around 8:40 p.m., where someone paid for items using counterfeit currency.

The other happened at around 11:40 p.m. at an ATM vestibule on Speedvale Avenue East where a pellet was fired inside, causing around $300 in damage.

The 40-year-old from Guelph was arrested and is facing a number of charges including mischief, weapons, and more. He was held for a bail hearing.

 

