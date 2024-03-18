‘Heavy snow on the way’ for Alberta to start spring

Send this page to someone via email

After a week of spring-like temperatures, the southern half of Alberta is expected to be hit with 15 to 25 cm of snow.

Late Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement saying cold and snow is on the way to places like Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Jasper, Banff and Grande Cache.

ECCC said a cold front sweeping south through Alberta will plunge temperatures below freezing on Tuesday.

Tuesday evening is when the white stuff is expected to begin to fall, continuing on Wednesday and through to Friday morning in some places.

“Over 48 hours, snowfall totals of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected for parts of western and southern Alberta. Higher amounts are possible over the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains,” ECCC wrote in its special weather statement.

Global Calgary meteorologist Tiffany Lizee expected to see the heaviest snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We could see 30 cm (in Calgary) by the end of the workweek,” Lizee said.

She also said the southwest parts of the province could see more than 30 cm of snow.

“So heavy snow on the way,” Lizee said. “That is going to change things for us when it comes to temperatures as well: a 10-degree drop in temperatures when we’re looking at daytime highs today compared to tomorrow.

“All things to know and to prepare for.

“Find that snow shovel, that snow brush, your winter boots, the kids’ big winter parkas. It’s not like temperatures are going to be terribly cold, but after a 16-degree Monday, we’re going to feel that cold.”