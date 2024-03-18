Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Heavy snow on the way’ for Alberta to start spring

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 2:52 pm
1 min read
Forecasted snow amounts in Alberta on Wednesday, created on March 18, 2024. View image in full screen
Forecasted snow amounts in Alberta on Wednesday, created on March 18, 2024. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement warning of a sudden drop in temperatures and 15 to 25 centimetres of snow. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a week of spring-like temperatures, the southern half of Alberta is expected to be hit with 15 to 25 cm of snow.

Late Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement saying cold and snow is on the way to places like Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Jasper, Banff and Grande Cache.

ECCC said a cold front sweeping south through Alberta will plunge temperatures below freezing on Tuesday.

Tuesday evening is when the white stuff is expected to begin to fall, continuing on Wednesday and through to Friday morning in some places.

“Over 48 hours, snowfall totals of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected for parts of western and southern Alberta. Higher amounts are possible over the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains,” ECCC wrote in its special weather statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Global Calgary meteorologist Tiffany Lizee expected to see the heaviest snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We could see 30 cm (in Calgary) by the end of the workweek,” Lizee said.

She also said the southwest parts of the province could see more than 30 cm of snow.

“So heavy snow on the way,” Lizee said. “That is going to change things for us when it comes to temperatures as well: a 10-degree drop in temperatures when we’re looking at daytime highs today compared to tomorrow.

Trending Now

“All things to know and to prepare for.

“Find that snow shovel, that snow brush, your winter boots, the kids’ big winter parkas. It’s not like temperatures are going to be terribly cold, but after a 16-degree Monday, we’re going to feel that cold.”

Click to play video: 'U.S. storms: Destructive tornadoes, heavy snow barrels across Midwest'
U.S. storms: Destructive tornadoes, heavy snow barrels across Midwest
Advertisement
More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices