Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reports drug overdose deaths for 2nd week in a row

Send this page to someone via email

For the second week in a row health officials are reporting a rise in suspected drug overdose deaths in Hastings and Prince Edward counties.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says it “received notification of suspected drug-related deaths in the region” for the week of March 9.

“These tragic deaths are in addition to the previously reported increase in suspected drug-related deaths in the region the week of February 26 to March 1, 2024,” the health authority said in a media release Monday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The health agency issues a media release when there are two or more suspected drug-related deaths in one week.

Health officials are continuing to warn users to “take all available precautions to avoid drug poisoning” due to the “toxicity and volatility of the local supply of unregulated drugs in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties.”

Story continues below advertisement

Users are being urged not to use alone and to use small amounts at first. They should also carry at least one naloxone kit, officials say.

Public health says anyone who suspects or witnesses a drug poisoning should call 911.