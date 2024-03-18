Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reports drug overdose deaths for 2nd week in a row

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 2:25 pm
1 min read
The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health sign at the offices in Belleville. View image in full screen
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health says the region has seen two or more suspected drug overdose deaths for the second straight week. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the second week in a row health officials are reporting a rise in suspected drug overdose deaths in Hastings and Prince Edward counties.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says it “received notification of suspected drug-related deaths in the region” for the week of March 9.

“These tragic deaths are in addition to the previously reported increase in suspected drug-related deaths in the region the week of February 26 to March 1, 2024,” the health authority said in a media release Monday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The health agency issues a media release when there are two or more suspected drug-related deaths in one week.

Health officials are continuing to warn users to “take all available precautions to avoid drug poisoning” due to the “toxicity and volatility of the local supply of unregulated drugs in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Users are being urged not to use alone and to use small amounts at first. They should also carry at least one naloxone kit, officials say.

Public health says anyone who suspects or witnesses a drug poisoning should call 911.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices