Rise in suspected drug overdose deaths in Hastings, Prince Edward counties: public health

Health officials in Hastings and Prince Edward counties are warning about a recent rise in suspected drug overdose deaths.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) said in a release Monday that the increase was reported between Feb. 26 and March 1.

The health agency says it issues a media release when there are two or more suspected drug-related deaths in one week.

“Due to the toxicity and volatility of the local supply of unregulated drugs in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties (HPEC), HPEPH is urging everyone who uses drugs to take steps to reduce their risk,” the health authority said in a statement.

Users are being urged not to use alone and to use small amounts at first. They should also carry at least one naloxone kit, officials say.

Public health says anyone who suspects or witnesses a drug poisoning should call 911.