Crime

Guelph police believe owner caused damage to own vehicles

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 18, 2024 1:46 pm
1 min read
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
It appears fraud was the motive behind a pair of vehicles that were damaged outside a Guelph home.

Guelph Police Service officers went to a home in the east end on Feb. 15. Police say the homeowner told investigators that some unknown suspects damaged his two vehicles parked in his driveway.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
During the investigation, police determined that the damage was not caused by vandals but rather by the owner himself.

They say he reported the incident to his insurance company and filed a claim.

On Saturday, a 36-year-old man from Guelph was arrested and is facing a number of charges, including public mischief and fraud.

 

