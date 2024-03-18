Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Federal environment minister gives Quebec May 1 deadline for caribou protection plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Splatsin concerned after study finds accelerating woodland caribou habitat loss'
Splatsin concerned after study finds accelerating woodland caribou habitat loss
Related: The Splatsin First Nation, in B.C.'s Interior, is raising concerns about the plight of the woodland caribou, after government funded research found the animal was losing habitat in B.C. and Alberta at an accelerating rate. As Megan Turcato reports, the habitat loss was occurring despite efforts to protect the herds. – Jun 2, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is once again threatening to invoke federal powers to protect Quebec’s endangered woodland caribou.

Guilbeault says in a letter to his provincial counterpart dated Friday that Quebec has until May 1 to release its long-delayed caribou protection strategy.

He writes that he is concerned about the delays and says that if he concludes the animals are in danger of extinction, he could seek a federal decree to protect them.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In an interview this month, Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette declined to give a timeline for the release of the strategy — which was originally scheduled to be published last June.

It has been nearly two years since Guilbeault first said he would seek a cabinet decree to protect Quebec’s declining caribou population if the province didn’t act.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s woodland caribou population has declined as a result of habitat destruction, industrial activity and increased predation, with a provincial commission estimating in 2022 that there were about 5,200 of the animals left in the province.

Click to play video: 'Splatsin concerned after study finds accelerating woodland caribou habitat loss'
Splatsin concerned after study finds accelerating woodland caribou habitat loss
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices