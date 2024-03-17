Fundraiser started for B.C. cyclist who contracted ‘flesh-eating disease’

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. cyclist is currently fighting for his life in San Diego after contracting Necrotizing Fasciitis, commonly known as a flesh-eating disease.

Ryan Busto, 41, is in critical condition and a medically induced coma in the ICU at La Jolla San Diego. He contracted Necrotizing Fasciitis from a “saddle sore” during a cycling trip in California.

A fundraiser has been created to assist the family with medical expenses, which is far more than what his insurance will cover, said a family friend.

So far $94,000 has been raised with a goal of $500,000.

On Sunday, Busto’s cyclist friends gathered for a ride in his name in Vancouver.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“Ryan is an incredible human being and a great friend,” Joanie Caron said. “I was there for our training camp (in San Diego). On the day after the camp, I visited Ryan just before I headed to the airport. He was not feeling very well; he had flu symptoms and mentioned a wound. I took him to the clinic then went to the airport thinking he had a mild infection”

Story continues below advertisement

Busto and a team of cyclists were training for the coming cyclist race season in San Diego.

An update on Busto’s condition was posted on his fundraiser on Saturday. It said Busto’s heart function has improved by 30 per cent.

He also opened his eyes briefly.

“The outpouring of support and generosity from the community overwhelms us. Your kindness sustains us through these challenging times,” Tara Rosenberg wrote, the fundraiser organizer.