Nova Scotia Community College reaches tentative agreement with staff

Classes at Nova Scotia Community Colleges (NSCC) campuses will continue as usual on Monday morning, as the college and the union representing staff members reached a tentative collective agreement on Sunday.

In an NSCC release, it was announced that the college will remain open across the province as classes, courses, and student services adhere to regular schedules.

Last week, the Atlantic Academic Union (AAU), representing more than 1,000 staff members, entered a legal strike position and was expected to hit picket lines on Monday.

“We worked hard to understand our different perspectives while pushing to ensure the most equitable offer that would also acknowledge the economic realities of our members,” lead union negotiator Susan Thompson Graham said in a statement. “These are new agreements that set us on a positive path.”

The college’s statement noted that the union will be recommending its members accept the tentative agreement and will schedule a ratification vote this week.

In a statement, NSCC president Don Bureaux said these recent agreements are “opportunities to strengthen the learning environment for students and employees today and in the future. I am grateful for the patience and understanding of employees, students and partners throughout the collective bargaining process.”

The community college said details of the agreement won’t be made available until the process has been ratified.