Crime

Busy Saturday for Surrey, B.C., police with two stabbings and an assault

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
Two different stabbings were reported by Surrey RCMP. Both happened on Saturday.
Police in Surrey were busy on Saturday dealing with three incidents that covered two seperate stabbings and an assault.

The first incident happened around 2:40 p.m. in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP officers found a man in his 20s with a stab wound in the area of Fraser Highway and 152 Street.

According to police, the victim is in stable condition and the suspect remains at large. Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with a muscular build.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened after a confrontation on a bus and that the victim and suspect are not known to each other.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
A second stabbing in Surrey sent a man to hospital.

Police said a man in his 60s was stabbed around 10 p.m. at the Ted Kuhn Social Housing Towers, near Central City. The man was taken to hospital in stable condition. One person was taken into custody, according to police.

A third incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. at the Spring Carnival, in the parking lot of Guildford Town Centre.

Surrey RCMP officers observed a fight break out and intervened. A woman was taken into custody and a female victim was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

