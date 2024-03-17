Menu

Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa to be remembered at funeral service Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2024 9:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hundreds attend vigil for Ottawa homicide victims'
Hundreds attend vigil for Ottawa homicide victims
A community vigil was held Saturday in the suburban Ottawa neighbourhood of Barrhaven, after this week's horrific murder of a family and one of their friends. Hundreds attended. A 19-year-old man who had been boarding with the family remains in jail, charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. David Akin reports – Mar 9, 2024
The victims of a mass killing in Ottawa will be remembered today at a multi-faith funeral service.

The service is open to the public and scheduled for 1 p.m. at the city’s Infinity Convention Centre.

Six people, including four children, were found dead last week inside a townhouse in Ottawa’s south-end Barrhaven suburb.

The victims included 35-year-old Darshani Ekanayake and her four children, who ranged in age from two months to seven years old, as well as a family friend.

Her husband and the kids’ father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, was taken to hospital with injuries to his hands and face.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Funeral organizers said on Friday that he has requested privacy to mourn the loss of his family, but is thankful for the outpouring of support.

The family were Sri Lankan newcomers to Canada. Their baby had been born in the country.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Sri Lankan man the evening of the attack and charged him with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said Febrio De-Zoysa was an international student who had been living with the family at the time of their deaths.

De-Zoysa’s lawyer, Ewan Lyttle, said his client is being held in protective custody and that his family is “obviously very upset” about the allegations.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa police identify victims, suspect in city’s worst mass killing'
Ottawa police identify victims, suspect in city’s worst mass killing
© 2024 The Canadian Press

