Canada

North Vancouver A&W worker sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into restaurant

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 12:36 pm
North Vancouver A&W worker sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into restaurant
A food service worker at an A&W restaurant on Marine Drive was seriously injured on Saturday after a car crashed into the restaurant.
A food service worker at an A&W restaurant on Marine Drive was seriously injured on Saturday.

According to police, a vehicle crashed into the restaurant’s drive-through area around noon.

The worker was taken to hospital and the restaurant was closed for an investigation.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called in.

At this time, police said it is too early to say if criminality is a factor in the crash.

North Vancouver RCMP said the driver remained on the scene.

