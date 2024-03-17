North Vancouver A&W worker sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into restaurant

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A food service worker at an A&W restaurant on Marine Drive was seriously injured on Saturday.

According to police, a vehicle crashed into the restaurant’s drive-through area around noon.

The worker was taken to hospital and the restaurant was closed for an investigation.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called in.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

At this time, police said it is too early to say if criminality is a factor in the crash.

North Vancouver RCMP said the driver remained on the scene.