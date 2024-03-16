Menu

Trending Now

Headline link
Weather

Daily temperature records set in B.C. as mercury reaches high teens

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 16, 2024 3:49 pm
1 min read
Warm spring weekend in the forecast
Happy Friday! Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has your Friday, March 15, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
It was a record-setting Friday for several B.C. communities, courtesy of a ridge of high pressure that pushed temperatures into the high teens.

In all, 10 areas set new daily highs for March 15, with Squamish being the hottest at 19.5 C. The town’s former record for March 15 was 17.0 C, which was set in 1988.

More records could fall this weekend, as Environment Canada is calling for sustained warm temperatures.

Squamish, for example, is projected to see highs of 22 C for Saturday and Sunday.

B.C. evening weather forecast: March 15

At noon, it was 17.9 C in Cultus Lake, near Chilliwack, which was the nation’s hot spot at the time. Conversely, the nation’s cold spot was Eureka, a research base on Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, at -40.9 C.

In the Okanagan, temperatures are expected to range between 17 and 20 C for the weekend.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Notably, Hope was the nation’s hot spot on Friday at 19.8 C, but that mark didn’t break the town’s record for March 15, which is 22.8 C.

Below are the 10 communities that set daily weather records for March 15.

Blue River

  • New record: 16.9 C
  • Old record: 15.9 C, set in 1992

Burns Lake

  • New record: 11.5 C
  • Old record: 11.4 C, set in 1986

Gibsons

  • New record: 13.7 C
  • Old record: 13.0 C, set in 1996

Mackenzie

  • New record: 12.9 C
  • Old record: 11.2 C, set in 1981

Puntzi Mountain

  • New record: 15.5 C
  • Old record: 13.3 C, set in 1972

Quesnel

  • New record: 18.4 C
  • Old record: 16.7 C, set in 1905

Sechelt

  • New record: 13.7 C
  • Old record: 12.5 C, set in 1996

Smithers

  • New record: 12.1 C
  • Old record: 11.7 C, set in 1986

Squamish

  • New record: 19.5 C
  • Old record: 17.0 C, set in 1988

Tatlayoko Lake

  • New record: 17.7 C
  • Old record: 16.1 C, set in 1947
Global Okanagan Weather: March 15, 2024
