Saturday marks 50 years since Sarnia, Ont., teen’s suspicious death, still no answers

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say tips continue to come in for their investigation into the death of a 14-year-old girl from Sarnia, Ont., that has been ongoing for 50 years.

Police say Saturday marks 50th anniversary of the death of Karen Caughlin, who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday, March 16, 1974. Her body was discovered the following morning on Plowing Match Road, between Churchill Line and Lasalle Line in Lambton County.

Police initially thought her cause of death was a homicide, but in 2017, new information revealed that Caughlin’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Police now believe her body may have been moved from the location where she was hit to where her body was discovered.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The OPP has produced a video about the case and posted it on YouTube.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they want to hear from or about anyone who may have discussed attending or hosting a social gathering in Petrolia after going to the Rose Gardens roller skating rink the day before Karen was last seen alive.

OPP says it also wants to hear from anyone with information about a motor vehicle collision in the Petrolia area, or damage sustained by a motor vehicle around that time.

OPP says the investigation is ongoing and a $50,000 reward for information remains available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP at 1-519-882-1011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).