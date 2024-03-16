Menu

Crime

International student arrested in U of T voyeurism investigation

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 16, 2024 1:36 pm
1 min read
Toronto police have arrested Shunnosuke Koshikawa in connection with their investigation into voyeurism reports at the University of Toronto. Photo credit: Toronto Police Service.
Toronto police have arrested Shunnosuke Koshikawa in connection with their investigation into voyeurism reports at the University of Toronto. Photo credit: Toronto Police Service. TPS / Handout
A 19-year-old international student has been arrested in connection with a voyeurism investigation launched by Toronto police earlier this year.

On Tuesday, officers received reports of someone allegedly filming female students at a residence hall washroom at the University of Toronto.

In this incident, the victim says she was showering when she noticed a shadow over the shower curtain.

“A short while later, the victim observed the same cell phone over the shower curtain again by the unknown suspect, recording,” police said in a release Saturday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Officers say multiple voyeurism reports were made between January and March of this year, and that the suspect “appeared to capture images of the victims.”
Story continues below advertisement
International student Shunnosuke Koshikawa is now facing charges relating to the incidents.
Officials are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police.
— with files from Gabby Rodriguez
