Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta implement adoption law to end private adoption of Treaty 8 children

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 8:38 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta implement new adoption law'
Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta implement new adoption law
Treaty 8 officials say the Adoption and Private Guardianship Law ends adoptions and private guardianships involving Treaty 8 children. And, as Nicole Di Donato tells us, they say it supersedes any provincial laws.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta have implemented a new law they say supersedes provincial laws with the goal of protecting First Nations children.

Treaty 8 officials held a news conference Friday during which they explained “the adoption and private guardianship law” ends adoptions and private guardianships involving Treaty 8 children.

The officials said if any do proceed, it would require written consent from parents or guardians and the First Nation.

The Treaty 8 First Nations said it created this law after multiple failed attempts to convince the Alberta government to end the current adoption practices.

The grand chief said families have been broken by colonial practices and legislations. He called the First Nation’s decision a step towards healing.

“I’m not saying we never had laws for child bearing, they were always there, but somebody thought they could do better raising our children and now we have to bring them back to heal them,” said Treaty 8 First Nations Grand Chief Arthur Noskey.

Story continues below advertisement

University of Alberta law professor Eric Adams said federal legislation has made it possible for Indigenous communities to pass laws related to child and family services. Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the constitutionality of that.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“A province can bring that constitutional challenge. But there were so many signals in the judgement that the court thinks that this a core area of Indigenous rights to self government. I’d be surprised if any provinces think it’s worth the time of making such a constitutional challenge,” Adams continued.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Children and Family Services said the government remained committed to working with Indigenous communities.

“We remain committed to the ongoing work with Indigenous communities towards reconciliation and meaningful change. We will continue to focus on ensuring children in care, both on and off reserve, are safe and continue to receive the supports they need,” said Ashli Barrett, press secretary for the Minister of Children and Family Services.

The province adds that it has already transferred authority over child intervention services to four First Nations, three of which are Treaty 8 Nations.

The new law will remain in effect until individual Treaty 8 First Nations enact their own laws governing adoption and private guardianship.

Click to play video: 'Affordable housing project underway for Treaty 8 Indigenous youth'
Affordable housing project underway for Treaty 8 Indigenous youth
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices