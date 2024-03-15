Waterloo police searching for suspects in pair of Kitchener carjacking cases

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two suspects that are tied to a pair of investigations into carjackings in Kitchener.

The first occurred Thursday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Featherstone Street in Kitchener.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle had exited when unknown suspects went to the passenger side and pointed a firearm at one of the passengers before demanding that they leave.

They say the suspects fled on foot after they unsuccessfully tried to drive off in the vehicle.

About five minutes later, there was another incident in the area of Parkview Drive and Featherstone Street.

There, one suspect entered a parked vehicle with the driver inside brandishing a firearm. The other suspect forcefully removed the lone occupant and both fled in the vehicle.

Investigators want to identify two individuals who were seen in the area wearing black hoodies and black pants with their faces wrapped in white or light grey cloth.

They are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings, and to report any observed suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service Robbery Team at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.