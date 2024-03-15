Jets trade AHL forward Wyatt Bongiovanni to Senators

Send this page to someone via email

The NHL’s trade deadline has come and gone, but the Winnipeg Jets are still making moves… sort of.

The team announced Friday that forward Wyatt Bongiovanni — whose entire pro career has been spent with the Manitoba Moose, the Jets’ minor league affiliate — is headed to Ottawa in exchange for future considerations.

The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have traded forward Wyatt Bongiovanni to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations. pic.twitter.com/ViMk1KOgVI — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 15, 2024

Bongiovanni, 24, will report to Ottawa’s own AHL farm team, the Belleville Senators.

In 34 games with Manitoba this season, the undrafted Michigan native has recorded eight goals and seven assists.