Sports

Jets trade AHL forward Wyatt Bongiovanni to Senators

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 2:29 pm
1 min read
The NHL’s trade deadline has come and gone, but the Winnipeg Jets are still making moves… sort of.

The team announced Friday that forward Wyatt Bongiovanni — whose entire pro career has been spent with the Manitoba Moose, the Jets’ minor league affiliate — is headed to Ottawa in exchange for future considerations.

Bongiovanni, 24, will report to Ottawa’s own AHL farm team, the Belleville Senators.

In 34 games with Manitoba this season, the undrafted Michigan native has recorded eight goals and seven assists.

