Man faces charges after gas lines ‘extensively damaged,’ say Winnipeg police

A man from Winnipeg is facing nine charges after gas lines were damaged at several public service buildings.

Winnipeg police said between Feb. 16 and March 13, officers received reports about a business in the 300 block of Stanley Street and 100 block of Henry Street, and two businesses in the 600 block of Main Street.

Investigators determined someone had been “cutting through chain fences and using tools to extensively damage the external gas lines, creating potential life-threatening situations for the employees and the surrounding area,” authorities said.

Police said there was an estimated $10,000 in damage, all of which has been repaired by Manitoba Hydro.