Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Redberry Lake Biosphere hopes to bring land-based experiences to Saskatchewan

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 5:20 pm
2 min read
Redberry Lake interpretive and research centre. View image in full screen
Redberry Lake interpretive and research centre. Erik Bay / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Redberry Lake Biosphere Region is building a new interpretive and research centre where Saskatchewan residents can meet for land-based learning experiences, reconciliation and knowledge sharing.

“We have to find a way to build a sustainable, economic system that provides for the people here and provides for the natural resources here that we have,” said Larry Hawrysh, vice-chair of the biosphere region.

In a release, the Redberry Lake region said that it sees humans as an integral part of the biosphere — a narrow zone on the surface of the earth where soil, water, and air combine to sustain life.

Hawrysh said the biosphere “movement” began in the mid 1970s. Redberry Lake is one of 19 biosphere reserves in the country and only one in Saskatchewan.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It’s trying to reconcile sustainable land use in populated areas. It isn’t all doom and gloom out there. There are ways that we can live in harmony.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Redberry reserve has been in the making since the 2000s.

Visitors will be able to see over 200 hundred species of birds from domes at the Redberry region, overlooking the mineral waters of the lake. A bird-banding station will help conservation efforts.

The team is also opening a Native Tree and Plant Nursery this spring in Hafford.

Trending Now

“It’s based on scientific research, education, cultural values and reconciliation,” Hawrysh said.

He said the project’s team has partnered with universities, First Nations and local governments. It is hoping to open the centre within the next two years, but Hawrysh said the date depends on funding.

Tourism Saskatchewan is in on the opportunity, helping develop some of the experiences and purchasing some of the equipment.

“They have got some really cool ideas about geodesic domes for people to view over 200 bird species in the area from those domes and eventually be able to stay overnight,” said Jonathan Potts, CEO of Tourism Saskatchewan.

“It will really provide a focus for birding activity and drawing tourists from far and wide to come explore the area.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices