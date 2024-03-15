Saskatchewan elm tree pruning ban begins April 1

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s annual pruning ban on elm trees begins on April 1st and will run until Aug. 31.

This provincial ban happens each year to try and slow the spread of Dutch elm disease, which is caused by a fungus spread by elm bark beetles.

The province explains that the beetles are attracted to freshly cut elm trees and that the risk of infection increases as the beetles become more active in warmer weather.

The province shared details on protecting elm trees in the community:

pruning elm trees before or after the ban period helps keep the trees healthy and better able to resist diseases like Dutch elm disease.

improper pruning can spread disease and people who prune elm trees commercially are required to have completed a training program or be supervised by someone who has.

transporting elm wood can also spread disease and it is illegal to use, transport, store or sell elm firewood.

Signs of Dutch elm disease include wilting and yellowing leaves; tree samples can be submitted to the Provincial Crop Protection Laboratory for testing.

The province said that the complete removal of an elm tree (rather than pruning) is allowed at any time of the year, but it is expected that all of the elm wood is properly disposed of quickly.