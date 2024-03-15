‘Large’ sinkhole closes Kingston roadway for second time this year

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this year, a sinkhole is disrupting traffic on a roadway in the west end of Kingston, Ont.

In a release late Thursday afternoon, police said the northbound lane of Sydenham Road, just north of Princess Street, was closed due to what they describe as a “large” sinkhole.

The same road was closed on Jan. 31 when a sinkhole opened up, swallowing a utility truck.

There’s been no word from police about whether or not the latest sinkhole is related to the one reported earlier in the year.

View image in full screen A sinkhole that opened up on Sydenham Road in January swallowed a utilities truck. Darryn Davis/Global News

Utilities Kingston said crews were working to fix a watermain break along the same stretch of roadway Thursday evening.

The watermain break, which left handful of customers without water services, was fixed by Friday morning Utilities Kingston said.

Officials said the previous sinkhole happened as crews from Utilities Kingston and public works were making repairs to a broken water main on Sydenham Road, beside Cataraqui Cemetery.

Crews have successfully repaired the watermain break and water service has been restored. Sydenham Road <Crossfield Ave. to Princess St.> remains closed for roadway repairs. We apologize for the inconvenience. More details: https://t.co/MTkBi9B2ny https://t.co/4pFfsFBoy5 — Utilities Kingston (@UtilitiesKngstn) March 15, 2024

Workers noticed part of the road was soft, officials said back in January, but before a utility truck could be moved the roadway opened up and the vehicle dropped into the sinkhole.

That sinkhole measured roughly 20 feet long and was as wide as a single driving lane.

In a social media post Thursday police said city works would be responding to repair the most recent sinkhole “as soon as possible.”

Global News has reached out to the city for an estimate on when the roadwork would be complete.