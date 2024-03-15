Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

‘Large’ sinkhole closes Kingston roadway for second time this year

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sinkhole swallows utility truck on Kingston street, closes roadway'
Sinkhole swallows utility truck on Kingston street, closes roadway
RELATED: A Kingston street was closed to traffic after a large sinkhole opened up and swallowed a utility truck in the city's west end – Jan 31, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the second time this year, a sinkhole is disrupting traffic on a roadway in the west end of Kingston, Ont.

In a release late Thursday afternoon, police said the northbound lane of Sydenham Road, just north of Princess Street, was closed due to what they describe as a “large” sinkhole.

The same road was closed on Jan. 31 when a sinkhole opened up, swallowing a utility truck.

There’s been no word from police about whether or not the latest sinkhole is related to the one reported earlier in the year.

A sinkhole that opened up on Sydenham Road in January swallowed a utilities truck. View image in full screen
A sinkhole that opened up on Sydenham Road in January swallowed a utilities truck. Darryn Davis/Global News

Utilities Kingston said crews were working to fix a watermain break along the same stretch of roadway Thursday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The watermain break, which left handful of customers without water services, was fixed by Friday morning Utilities Kingston said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officials said the previous sinkhole happened as crews from Utilities Kingston and public works were making repairs to a broken water main on Sydenham Road, beside Cataraqui Cemetery.

Trending Now

Workers noticed part of the road was soft, officials said back in January, but before a utility truck could be moved the roadway opened up and the vehicle dropped into the sinkhole.

That sinkhole measured roughly 20 feet long and was as wide as a single driving lane.

In a social media post Thursday police said city works would be responding to repair the most recent sinkhole “as soon as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global  News has reached out to the city for an estimate on when the roadwork would be complete.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices