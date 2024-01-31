Menu

Traffic

Sinkhole swallows utility truck on Kingston street, closes roadway

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sinkhole swallows utility truck on Kingston street, closes roadway'
Sinkhole swallows utility truck on Kingston street, closes roadway
A Kingston street was closed to traffic Wednesday after a large sinkhole opened up and swallowed a utility truck in the city's west end.
A Kingston street was closed to traffic Wednesday after a large sinkhole opened up and swallowed a utility truck in the city’s west end.

The unusual incident happened as crews were called to make repairs to a broken water main on Sydenham Road, beside Cataraqui Cemetery.

Utilities Kingston and public works were at the scene for the repairs Wednesday morning when workers noticed part of the road was soft.

But before a utility truck could be moved the roadway opened up and it dropped into the sinkhole, officials said.

There are no injuries reported.

The road will remain closed while repairs are made.
Darryn Davis/Global News

The sinkhole measured roughly 20 feet long and was as wide as a single driving lane.

Natural gas crews were brought in over concerns a nearby gas line may have been compromised, but police have said that wasn’t the case.

The truck was pulled out of the sinkhole around 1 p.m. but officials say it could take up to 24 hours to complete repairs.

Until then Sydenham Road remains closed to traffic between Princess Street and Crossfield Avenue.

— with files from Darryn Davis

