Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

WRPS investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Kitchener

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 10:09 am
1 min read
A Waterloo regional police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Waterloo woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Kitchener.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of King Street East and Deer Ridge Drive Thursday night.

Investigators with Waterloo Regional Police say around 8:45 p.m. a pedestrian was crossing King at a crosswalk when she was struck by a motor vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 56-year-old woman was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she later died.

The 55-year-old male driver was not hurt in the collision.

Trending Now

An investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing. Police are looking to speak to witnesses or those who have security or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices