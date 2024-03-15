WRPS investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Kitchener

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Waterloo woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Kitchener.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of King Street East and Deer Ridge Drive Thursday night.

Investigators with Waterloo Regional Police say around 8:45 p.m. a pedestrian was crossing King at a crosswalk when she was struck by a motor vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 56-year-old woman was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she later died.

The 55-year-old male driver was not hurt in the collision.

An investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing. Police are looking to speak to witnesses or those who have security or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.