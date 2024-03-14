Two arrested at scene of alleged murder on UBC Endowment Lands

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators were deployed to the University of British Columbia Endowment Lands on Thursday where a woman was allegedly murdered.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), said the RCMP University Detachment was called to reports of a woman in medical distress around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at a home on Shortcut Road in the Lelem Village area, where they found the woman with injuries that ultimately proved fatal.

“Two individuals, a man and a woman, were arrested on scene in relation to the murder,” police said in a media release.

“IHIT now has conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with the University Detachment, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).”

Investigators are still working to identify the victim, who they believe was “associated to the residence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.